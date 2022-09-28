Scammers Are Targeting Those That May View Porn On Line

In the past 6 months I've received a few emails from scammers claiming that they have access to my computer and have recorded me watching porn on my computer. They somehow sent it to me from my own email. I'm not nearly techy enough to know how that is accomplished.

The scammers then state that if I don't sent them the equivalent of $1015 U.S. Dollars in Bitcoin within 12 hours, they will send the alleged video of me watching porn to all my contacts and then post the video on the internet.

Get our free mobile app

Ordinarily, this would be pretty frightening and for some horrifying. But the thing is, I DON'T watch porn on my computer or anywhere else for that matter. I'm sure there are guys that get this email and do watch a little porn on their computer and it must scare the heck out of them compelling them to do what the scammer asks.

Another odd thing is that after a few hours, the email totally disappears.

I'm pretty sure these people just fish and probably hit a fair amount of victims. I pity the poor guy that does indulge and panics that his friends and family will see "said" video.

Anyone that would send these people money have to know it will not stop there. Once they know you have something to hide, they will continue coming back for more money.

My advice is DON'T send these people any money. Even if you do watch a little porn on your computer, I'm betting they have no access to your activities. I do realize that this would be scary for some but blackmailers don't quit.

Of course, those that don't indulge in watching 2 dimensional videos of strangers doing it, have nothing to worry about in the first place. But, each to their own.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America