Save Big Money With Pop-Up Grocery Store Today In St. Cloud

DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

Dan Kitwood Staff Getty Images Dan Kitwood Staff Getty Images loading...

September Menu includes:

MINI MEAT PACK U $11

Chicken Drumsticks 3 pounds

Chicken Nuggets 1.5 pounds

Local Ground Turkey 1 pound

Beef Lil Smokies 12 ounces

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

MEGA MEAT PACK P $25

Pork Chops 2 pounds

Wild Rice Asiago Pork Brats 12.6 ounces

Meatloaf 2.5 pounds

Ground Chicken 1 pound

Taco Grind 1 pound

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

PRODUCE PACK $10

Local Red Potatoes 3 pounds

Yellow Onions 2 pounds

Lemons 2

Local Celery 1 pound

Gala Apples 3 count

Navel Oranges 3 count

Baby Carrots 1 pound

Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash Photo by Wright Brand Bacon on Unsplash loading...

HOT BUYS

Bacon 48 ounces for just $10

LOCATION IN ST. CLOUD

Fare For All will be in St. Cloud today from 3:30 to 5:30 pm.

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies