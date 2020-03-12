Sauk Rapids-Rice’s ‘Stars of the Storm’ Event Canceled

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation's "Stars of the Storm" fundraising event is canceled.

The event was planned for the evening of Friday, March 13. Event spokesperson Bryce Johnson says the decision to cancel the variety show was made in light of the continued spread of COVID-19.

"The health and well-being of Sauk Rapids-Rice students, staff, families and community is our highest priority," Johnson writes. "We thank the community, students and staff for their hard work and dedication to this amazing event."

Johnson says those who purchased tickets for the event will be contacted by the foundation regarding a refund.