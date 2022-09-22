Sauk Rapids-Rice Unveils New Tennis Courts

SAUK RAPIDS -- It was an historic day at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The district held a ribbon cutting for their new tennis courts Thursday prior to the varsity tennis team's first-ever home match.

Senior Gabby Jaskolka says many of the girls have waited for this moment since they joined the team seven years ago.

It's so cool. Especially since these are first-ever home courts we've had in our entire playing career. I'm so excited.

The district had been previously utilizing courts either at Bob Cross Park or traveling to either Sartell or St. Cloud over the last several years.

Senior Belle Haddy says they are not overlooking this historic moment for their program.

It's really cool, we are the first to ever step on these courts, first to play on them and the first to get a win on these courts.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says not only will the courts be a great amenity for the student athletes but also a great asset for the community to use.

He says they still have some minor details to finish on the courts such as adding logos, numbering the courts and wind screens.