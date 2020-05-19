Sauk Rapids-Rice to Hold Drive-In Graduation

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has announced they'll hold a Drive-In Commencement Ceremony to honor the class of 2020. The class will graduate on Tuesday, May 26th in the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School parking lot.

A stage, screen, and speakers will be used for student and staff speeches. Audio will be broadcast on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON. The entire ceremony will also be live-streamed.

The program will include a welcome message, student speeches, a featured staff speaker and the reading of each student's name.

The ceremony will conclude with a vehicle graduation recessional through Sauk Rapids led by the police department.