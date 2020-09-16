Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Confirms Positive COVID-19 Case at Pleasantview

SAUK RAPIDS – A person connected with Pleasantview Elementary in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom Wednesday confirmed the positive case. Bergstrom wouldn’t comment on whether the infected individual is a student or staff member.

“We can’t get very specific with that information due to (the individual’s) privacy,” he explained. “Part of that is just to make sure people are being protected. COVID-19 has a lot of emotions for people, and everyone wants to make sure that we’re doing things to make sure peoples’ rights are being protected.”

Pleasantview will remain open and no changes will be made to daily operations at this time, Bergstrom said. The Sauk Rapids-Rice district will continue to take direction from county and state health officials on how to communicate information on any future positive COVID-19 cases.

“They really try to give us the guidance in terms of who needs to be communicated with, and we’re responsible for getting that information out,” he said. “But, they guide us on who needs to know.”