Sauk Rapids-Rice Announced 3 New Hires

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has announced a few new hires for the upcoming school year.

Laura Arndt has been offered the job as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. She is currently serving as the middle school principal at Sartell-St. Stephen. She has been with that school district since 2015.

Adam Johnson has been selected to be the interim Assistant Principal at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Johnson has been in the school district since 2013. He is currently a teacher on a special assignment working as an academic dean at the high school.

Jason Allen has been announced as the next Sauk Rapids-Rice head basketball coach. Allen is a 1998 graduate of Muncie Central High School and played college basketball at St. Cloud State University. He spent five years coaching boys basketball at St. Cloud Apollo where his 2020 team won a section championship.