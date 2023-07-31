Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Statutory Rape Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty.

According to the charges filed in Benton County District Court, 20-year-old Daniel Nguyen was having a sexual relationship with the girl despite knowing she was only 13 years old.

The girl was found at Nguyen's residence after she ran away from home. According to court records, the family discovered the relationship from evidence on the girl's phone.

The victim admitted to the sexual contact during a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center. Nguyen also allegedly admitted to the sexual intercourse when he was interviewed by police.

Nguyen has pleaded guilty to felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He'll be sentenced on October 5th.

