Sauk Rapids Holiday Parade Canceled

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 13th annual Sauk Rapids Holiday Parade of Lights has been canceled for this year. The city posted the announcement on its Facebook page Friday.

It was scheduled for Saturday, December 5th.

However, the 30th annual Lighting Contest is still happening. Judging will take place from December 11th through the 13th.

Earlier this year the Winter Nights and Lights Parade in downtown St. Cloud was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.