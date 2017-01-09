Sauk Rapids City Council Votes To Buy Down Resident’s Whitney Membership Fee
SAUK RAPIDS - The Sauk Rapids city council has voted to help pay for its residents memberships to the Whitney Senior Center. During their meeting Monday night the council voted to use $2,000 already in their budget to pay $40 of individuals $50 membership for the year.
Sauk Rapids has already been giving Whitney $2,000 a year, so this isn't any additional money, it is just being allocated in a different way.
To take advantage of the buy down, residents have to live in the city limits of Sauk Rapids. It is on a first come, first serve basis, until the $2,000 has been spent.
Waite Park and St. Cloud also pay $40 of their resident's fee.
This is the first year the Whitney Senior Center has required a membership fee for regular use.