Sauk Rapids City Council Votes To Buy Down Resident’s Whitney Membership Fee

SAUK RAPIDS - The Sauk Rapids city council has voted to help pay for its residents memberships to the Whitney Senior Center. During their meeting Monday night the council voted to use $2,000 already in their budget to pay $40 of individuals $50 membership for the year.

Sauk Rapids has already been giving Whitney $2,000 a year, so this isn't any additional money, it is just being allocated in a different way.

To take advantage of the buy down, residents have to live in the city limits of Sauk Rapids. It is on a first come, first serve basis, until the $2,000 has been spent.

Waite Park and St. Cloud also pay $40 of their resident's fee.