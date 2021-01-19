Sauk Centre Woman Hurt in Crash Near New London

NEW LONDON -- A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 40 west of New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Trevor Schlangen, of Belgrade, was stopped at a stop sign heading east on County Road 40.

The driver of the second vehicle, 51-year-old Saraann Carlson, was heading south on Highway 71 when both vehicles collided at the intersection.

Carlson was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries. Schlangen was not hurt.

Authorities say the roads were snowy at the time of the crash.

