Sauk Centre Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with providing liquor to a 13-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 20-year-old Jose Briseno-Hernandez and the girl were at the same home Saturday, when the two began drinking whiskey. The girl told authorities she became extremely intoxicated.

Briseno-Hernandez then allegedly brought her to a bedroom and forced the girl to perform a sex act. The girl said he then forced her to have intercourse.

Court records allege Briseno-Hernandez told police he knew the girl was 13-years-old and admitted to drinking alcohol and having sex with her.

Briseno-Hernandez is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13-15 while being more than two years older.

He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

