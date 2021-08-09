Sauk Centre Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Young Girl
ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Centre man is charged with providing liquor to a 13-year-old girl and then sexually assaulting her.
According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 20-year-old Jose Briseno-Hernandez and the girl were at the same home Saturday, when the two began drinking whiskey. The girl told authorities she became extremely intoxicated.
Briseno-Hernandez then allegedly brought her to a bedroom and forced the girl to perform a sex act. The girl said he then forced her to have intercourse.
Court records allege Briseno-Hernandez told police he knew the girl was 13-years-old and admitted to drinking alcohol and having sex with her.
Briseno-Hernandez is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13-15 while being more than two years older.
He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
