Sartell’s Watering Restrictions Not Changing Yet

Sartell will re-evaluate their watering restrictions next week. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the rain they received Tuesday was nice but he doesn't think their situation has changed much because of the lack of rain in both June, July and the first part of this month. Fitzthum says they are listening to the DNR's suggestions on watering and will be evaluating their situation next week. He says even if they reach 4 inches of new rain this weekend there is no guarantee they can remove the watering ban.

Get our free mobile app

Ryan says an all-day long slow rain would be more beneficial than short hard rains. He says the key is the rain needs to seep into the soil and not just run off.

Ryan Fitzthum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.