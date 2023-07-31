Sartell’s New Pedestrian Bridge Is Beautiful [PHOTOS]

With Mother Nature temporarily deciding to turn Central Minnesota's temperature knob to a setting below 'broil' for a few days, we have been looking for some outdoor activities to take part in around the area.

Sunday we (my two kids and I) decided to take a dip in the Celebration wading pool near our home in Sartell. However, when we arrived we found out the pool didn't open until 12:30 p.m. and it was only about 11 a.m. at the time. Bummer.

We shifted gears and went over to Watab Park to try the new splash pad and play on the awesome playground (ZIP LINES FTW). My five-year-old gave both an enthusiastic seal of approval before he went wading in the very, very (very) low Watab River, which was more like a Watab trickle if I am being honest.

After the activities at Watab we ventured across the street to check out the Mississippi River and the new pedestrian bridge near the Frontier Real Estate building. Riverside Avenue had a nice, lighted crosswalk to get us across safely and the bridge was just a short walk away.

I wasn't sure what to expect but the bridge was pretty awesome. Although it was just a short bridge/walk, there were some nice views and even a cool breeze from the water that felt refreshing.

After we saw a family of ducks looking for food and a giant turtle sunning on a rock my kid couldn't stop declaring how 'cool' and 'awesome' the bridge was.

The other end of the bridge had a locked gate warning 'No Trespassing,' which was a bit anticlimactic, but as the former Paper Mill site continues to be re-developed I am excited to see where the bridge and its path eventually lead!

