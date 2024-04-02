Sartell Team Headed to a National Tournament

In the second year of the elementary program, the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres archery team is heading to the US Western National Tournament. At the state competition last weekend, they placed first in 3D and second in bullseye.

The team is a part of Sartell Community Education but has also received support from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. The team consists of 4th grade thru 12 grade students. The head coach in Bob Brezinka. He says this is just their 2nd year and he was pleased to have 50 kids come out for the team the first year. They will have 18 kids participate at nationals. Brezinka says they are fortunate to have grown so much in 2 seasons. He says they've had great parental involvement and have 13 coaches this season.

The US Western National Tournament will take place April 26-27 in Sandy, Utah which is a suburb of Salt Lake City.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bob Brezinka it is available below.