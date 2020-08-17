Sartell Votes In Person for PreK-5th, Hybrid For 6th-12th Graders

SARTELL -- Beginning this fall students in PreK through 5th grade will attend class in person five days a week, while students in 6th-12th grade will start in a hybrid model.

Student's in the hybrid model whose last name are A-K (Blue) would be in school Monday and Tuesday and distance learn the remaining days, while students whose last name is L-Z (Silver) would attend school Wednesday and Thursday and distance learn the other school days.

The decision was made based on case rate data by the Minnesota Department of Health for Stearns County through August 1st.

Superintendent Jeff Schweibert the hybrid model could change on August 27th when the state releases their updated numbers. If if the data points in a positive direction, that may allow students in 6th-12th grade to return to in-person learning.

If on August 27th, we are below a 10 in Stearns County, we could go in person for everyone. I know we are putting parents in a corner but I think they would be happier to know we were planning on a hybrid model and then go to an in person model.

If that happens the model would need to be followed for the first two weeks of the school year.

Schweibert says they will continue to monitor the data to see if the models need to be adjusted as the year progresses with updates to families every other Thursday beginning September 17th.

The first day of school is September 8th.

(Photo: Sartell-St.Stephen School District)