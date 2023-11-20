Sartell & Sauk Rapids Bowling Team Going To State!

HEADED TO STATE

The Sartell and Sauk Rapids Bowling Teams have made it to the state tournaments once again this year. Below you can see the pictures of all of the students who enjoy bowling and have worked so hard to make it to this competition.

All of the students on the teams are pictured below. Only a handful of students from each team actually get to go to the state competition. We wish them all the best of luck.

MEET THE TEAM

The Students that are heading to the state competition on the Sartell Bowling Team are:

Kaleb Kluklock (12-Captain)

Ryan Kruse (12- Captain)

Justin Hunt (10th)

Trevor Bosma (9th)

Braedyn Dullinger (9th)

Caiden Eischens (12)

Brayden Schneider (10th)

To follow along with what's happening for the Sartell bowling team, you can click HERE to stay up to date on the day's events.

MEET THE TEAM

The students on the Sauk Rapids bowling team that are headed to the state competition are:

Chris Wolter (12th)

Donaven Austin (11th)

Katie Bialke (11th- Captain)

Ben Kirchner (10th -Captain)

Chase Hammond (10th)

Mitchell Hanson (10th)

Colin Kissinger (9th)

If you would like to keep up with what's happening at the state tournament, you can click HERE to find out what's happening throughout the day.

LISTEN TO THE RADIO INTERVIEW

Joining me in the studio to talk about the state tournament were Katie Bialke and Ben Kirchner from Sauk Rapids, and Kaleb Kuklock and Ryan Kruse from Sartell.

You can listen to the interview by clicking on the player below.

