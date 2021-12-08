Sartell Officials, Businesses to Spread Holiday Cheer With Santa

SARTELL -- Sartell officials are making a child's holiday a little bit brighter this month.

The city and the Sartell Chamber of Commerce are partnering for their second annual Santa Helpers program.

Nikki Sweeter is Engagement Director for the city. She says they've taken the program a step further this year.

This year we will still have the 13 Sartell-St. Stephen area families we are sponsoring through the program. We will also take the extra donations we receive to help the families who are in the hospital over Christmas.

Sweeter says they are currently collecting financial donations through next Thursday and using those funds to buy gifts, books and other supplies.

On December 22nd, Sweeter says the city council, city staff and chamber members will join Santa to deliver the gifts to the area families and patients within St. Cloud Hospital.

Once the gifts are delivered, Sweeter says Santa will then come back to parade through the streets of Sartell.

We're doing the same route as last year so people can familiarize themselves with where he goes. We think this is a fun way for families to come out on their front steps and wave at Santa as he goes by on a fire truck.

Sweeter says the Santa parade tour will begin around 5:45 p.m. The full parade route will be posted later this week on Sartell chamber and the City of Sartell Facebook pages.

If you would like to make a donation to the Santa Helpers program you can contact Sartell City Hall.