Sartell Man Gaining Notoriety As Crime Novelist

SARTELL -- Frank Weber has spent years working with law enforcement helping them solve real-life crimes. Now, he's taking that knowledge and spinning it into works of fiction.

Weber was a guest on Friday's News @ Noon Show on WJON.

Frank Weber

As the Clinic Director at CORE Professional Services, P.A, his work involves outpatient services and forensic psychology. Weber has testified as an expert witness in numerous sexual assault and homicide cases and has received the President’s Award from the Minnesota Correctional Association for his forensic work.

Weber has used his unique understanding of how predator’s think, knowledge of victim trauma, actual court cases, and passion for writing true crime thrillers.

His second book, "The I-94 Murders", was released in September. The book features investigator Jon Frederick who is searching to uncover the identity of a killer creeping through communities along I-94 in Minnesota, targeting couples who store their fetish photos online.

The book is the follow-up to his first book, "Murder Book", which is set in Morrison County.

Weber says the third book in the series, "Last Call", is already done and has been sent to his publisher. He is hoping to have it released by this fall.

You can hear Weber talk about his professional career as well as his books this Tuesday. He'll be speaking at 6:00 p.m. at Beaver Island Brewing Company. It is free to attend.