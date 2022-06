SARTELL -- You're invited to watch Sartell's new fire truck get put into service this weekend.

The fire department will hold an into service ceremony for Tower 21 on Sunday.

The community wide celebration will give you an up close look of the department's new 100-foot platform truck.

The ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Sartell Public Safety Facility.