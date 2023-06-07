Sartell, Foley Baseball Take Steps Toward State

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team has advanced to the section 8-4-A after posting a 11-7 win over Rogers in Rogers Tuesday. The Sabres scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to break a 7-all tie. Dylan Simones went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, and Kade Lewis went 2-5 with 3 RBI. Tyler Phel Hemmesch started the game for the Sabres. He threw 5 innings with 5 earned runs allowed with 10 strikeouts. Wesley Johnson threw the last 2 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win. Sartell will play either Rogers or Elk River in the section 8-4-A final in Cold Spring Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Section 8-4-A Results:

Elk River 3, Brainerd 2

STMA 10, Bemidji 0

Elk River 4, STMA 2

(Rogers will play Elk River at 4:30 in Cold Spring today for the right to advance to play Sartell in the Section final)

Section 6-2-A Results:

Foley 11, Albany 6

Foley 5, Cathedral 3

(Foley will play Eden Valley-Watkins in the section 6-2-A final Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field. Foley needs two wins to go to state while Eden Valley-Watkins needs just 1).

Section 8-3-A Final

Rocori vs. Little Falls, 4:00 p.m. and if necessary 5:30 p.m. @ Dick Putz Field