Sartell Excited About Toppan Merrill and New Stage [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzhum joined me on WJON Wednesday. Toppan Merrill is expanding their facility in Sartell and closing their spot in St. Cloud. This was previously reported by WJON. See the story here. Sartell also is close to laying the cement for their performance stage at Lake Francis next to the Community Center. Listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzhum below.

Sartell is also continuing with their Public Safety facility and more and more apartments are being built in Sartell. Ryan talked about the quality of apartments that are being built.

Ryan Fitzhum joins me the last Wednesday of each month at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.