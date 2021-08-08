Sartell and St. Cloud Open Play in VFW State Tourney Thursday
The Sartell and St. Cloud VFW teams both open the VFW State Baseball tournament Thursday in Austin, Minnesota. Sartell will play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Grand Rapids at Marcusen Park. St. Cloud will play Elk River at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Seltz Field. If Sartell wins Thursday they will play at 11:00 a.m. Friday. If St. Cloud wins Thursday they will play at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Other teams involved in the tournament include Austin, Stewartville, Maple Grove, Mankato, Owatonna and Hermantown. The tournament is double elimination and will continue through Sunday.
