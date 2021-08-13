Sartell Wins Again in VFW State Tourney

photo courtesy of Sartell VFW

Sartell defeated Maple Grove 13-3 today in Austin in their 2nd game at the VFW State Tournament in Austin, Minnesota. Wesley Johnson threw 5 2/3 innings with 6 hits and 3 runs allowed with 4 strikeouts to get the win.  Sartell was led at the plate by Tory Lund with 3 of the team's 10 hits.  Sartell is 2-0 in the tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell's next game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday.  St. Cloud is playing Austin today at 1:30 in an elimination game.

 

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

Filed Under: Sartell VFW, state tournament
Categories: Sports, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top