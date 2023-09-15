Sartell Adds Military-Themed Squad Car to the Fleet
SARTELL (WJON News) - There’s a new ride patrolling the streets of Sartell.
The Sartell Police Department unveiled a new, military service-themed squad car that will be used by police officers who are also military veterans.
The eye-catching design helps bring attention to the local organizations working with veterans fighting PTSD and working to prevent soldier and first responder suicide. The emblems of the Invisible Wounds Project, Soldier’s 6, and 23rd Veteran programs are prominently displayed on the squad car.
Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord says he’s honored to have the vehicle on active patrol and hopes it’s a symbol to the community that no one fights alone.
