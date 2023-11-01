Sabre Swimming/Diving Enjoying Another Great Season

The Sartell-St. Stephen swimming and diving team finished the regular season unbeaten at 9-0. The Sabres are Central Lakes Conference champs and they won the True-Team Section championship in October. Sartell is the favorite to do well at the section meet November 10-11.

Holly Lenarz, Madeline Francois and Hannah Nelson (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Sartell head coach Hannah Nelson and swimmers seniors Holly Lenarz and Madeline Francois joined me on WJON. The Sabres have had a winning tradition with numerous state tournament entries, conference championships, true team titles and section championships. Nelson credits the success of the program to swimmers starting at an early age on club teams. Lenarz says she started swimming competitively at 11 years old but began her swimming at Jack Splash swim lessons. Francois has a similar experience also starting at Jack Splash and swimming competitively at 11. Both Lenarz and Francois competed at the varsity level since the 7th grade and qualified for the State Meet last season.

photo courtesy of Hannah Nelson

Lenarz is more of a distance swimming. She swims the 200 individual medley, and the 500 freestyle. Francois is more of a sprinter and she participates in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Both participate on the Sartell relay teams. Both Lenarz and Francois explain the relays are a lot of fun when you can participate with and cheer on teammates. Both Lenarz and Francois have expectations to finish in the top 8 in the state meet in their events this season.

Sartell has more swimmers/divers with state tournament aspirations. Nelson says sprinter Julie Larson, diver Shayla Scepaniak, and distance swimmer Megann Jobin could also place well at sections. Nelson says the program is a good shape with some 8th graders showing well on the team too.

Sartell is preparing for the Section Championships which will be November 10-11 in Brainerd. Teams don't qualify for state meets but individuals do. The top two finishers in the section meet qualify for the state meet but individuals can also qualify if they meet the time requirement.

Sartell was well represented last season and expects similar if not better representation this year. This is Nelson's 4th year as head coach. She says they have 12 seniors and this has been a special group. Nelson indicates she is very proud of this team and the culture they've created.

Sartell Roster Year Albjerg, Sienna 12 Bown, Caselyn 9 Chapman, Emilie 9 Dahlin, Sabrina 9 Dentz, Brenna 9 Erickson, Alea 9 Finnern, Kajsa 12 Francois, Madeline 12 Haupert, Brooke 11 Hentges, Maya 11 Holien, Kalli 11 Houghton, Lillian 12 Hovda, Tess 9 Jobin, Megann 12 Kane, Avery 9 Koosmann, Marni 10 Kubinski, Hailey 10 Larson, Lily 12 Lenarz, Holly 12 Lysen, Kaitlyn 12 Majerus, Morgan 10 Meester, Kaylee 10 Monroe, Claire 11 Parker, Anna 9 Pederson, Lauren 10 Plumski, Magdaline 10 Rebeck, Aki 10 Scepaniak, Shayla 12 Schueller, Avery 9 Segura, Mara 9 Seil, Madalyn 9 Spoden, Sophia 11 Stang, Aubrey 10 Stewart, Joslynn 11 Swanson, Ashlyn 12 Willardsen, Haley 11 Wochnick, Ella 10 Wuellner, Isabel 10 Yogerst, Madelyn 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Hannah, Holly and Madeline it is available below.