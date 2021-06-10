RV, Garage Destroyed in Fire Near Dassel

DASSEL -- Fire crews were called to an RV fire Wednesday afternoon near Dassel.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 66000 block of 180th Street in Ellsworth Township.

Emergency crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed and the fire spreading to a nearby detached garage.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze, however the RV, garage and miscellaneous tools were a total loss.

The homeowners, Susan and Randy Dague, were not hurt but four fire fighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

It's believed the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.