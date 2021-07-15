Rox Split Doubleheader at Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox and Mankato Moon Dogs endured numerous rain delays and an extra inning game to play 2 in Mankato Wednesday. The Rox won the first game 8-7 in 10 innings. Brice Mathews went 1-3 with a run scored and 2 RBIs for the Rox in Game 1. Nick Yovetich added 4 run scored, Jordan Barth had 3 hits and Andrew Pickney went 2-4 with 1 RBI. Andrew Marones threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. In Game 2 the Rox were shutout 4-0. The Rox managed just 2 hits. Riley Cornelio threw the first 5 innings with 2 hit and 1 earned run allowed with 9 strikeouts for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 8-2 in the 2nd half of the season and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 2 games over Mankato. The Rox host Bismarck tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.