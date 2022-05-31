Rox Open Season With a Win

The St. Cloud Rox became their season with a 8-4 win at Waterloo against the Bucks. St. Cloud used a 5-run 3rd inning to surge on top. The Rox had 15 hits and were led by Josh Cowden with 3 hits and a run scored. Charlie Condon had 2 hits including a home run, 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs. Cold Spring native Jack Steil had 1 hit and 2 runs scored for the Rox. Hunter Day threw 6 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.