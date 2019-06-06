Rox Get Set For a Series of Home Games [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox will host Mankato tonight, Rochester Friday and Willmar Sunday. Rox Vice President and part owner Scott Schreiner joined me. He talked about the unique Thursday night promotion where someone will win a new grill valued at $1,000. The Rox do fireworks after all Friday home games and Sunday is kids day. Rox players will be wearing pink jerseys Sunday. Find out why by listening to my conversation with Scott below.

Learn more about all Rox promotion by going to stcloudrox.com . Scott Schreiner joins me Wednesdays at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.