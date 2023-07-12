Rox Edge Stingers 8-7

The St. Cloud Rox held off Willmar to win 8-7 at home Tuesday night. The Rox surged to a 6-1 lead in the 4th inning. The Stingers scored 3 runs in the 5th inning, St. Cloud came back with single runs in the 6th and 7th innings before Willmar scored 3 runs in the 8th inning.

Jackson Hauge led the Rox offense going 3-6 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBI, Carson Keithley went 2-4 with 2 RBI, Davis Cop was 2-2 with a run and 1 RBI and Kyle Jackson added 2 hits for St. Cloud.

Rox' starting pitcher Tyler Hemmesch threw the first 4 innings with 5 walks and 1 earned run allowed. Jake Burcham allowed 3 earned runs in 1 inning but earns the win. Mason Olson threw a scoreless 9th inning to grab the save.

The Rox are 6-2 and maintain a 2-game lead on Mankato for first place in the Great Plains 2nd half standings.

The Rox are off today and will host Mankato starting a 2-game series Thursday night at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.