Rox Blank Bucks in Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox went into the Northwoods League All Star break with a 2-0 win at Waterloo against the Bucks Sunday. Storm Hierholzer and 2 relievers combined on the 5-hit shutout. Hierholzer threw 5 innings with no hits and 2 walks allowed to get the win. Dakota Hawkins threw 2 shutout innings following Hierholzer before Andrew Morones threw the final 2 innings to grab the save. Brice Mathews went 2-3 with a run scored and both Otto Kemp and Cody Kelly drove in one run for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 10-4 in the 2nd half of the season and lead the Great Plains West Division by 2 games over Mankato. The Rox are off until Thursday when they host Waterloo at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.