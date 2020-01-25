Rough First Half Leads to SCSU Loss at Northern State

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team suffered a tough road loss to the NSIC-leading Northern State University on Friday.

The Huskies played strong through the opening half, but could not keep up with the Wolves. Northern State outscored SCSU 44-27 to take a dominant lead at the break.

In the second half, the Huskies went toe-to-toe with the Wolves. Both teams put up an impressive 44 points, but SCSU could not overcome their early deficit and fell 88-71.

Caleb Donaldson led the team with 19 points. Anthony Roberts tallied 16 points and eight rebounds and Trevon Marshall added 10 points.

The Huskies fall to 10-9 and 7-6 NSIC. They will look to get back on track on Saturday when they take on MSU-Moorhead. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.