Roto Rooter Employee’s Quick Think Helps Save Another Man’s Life

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud plumber was in the right place at the right time last week to help save a man's life.

Get our free mobile app

Colin Harlander has been working for Roto Rooter for about five years. He was out on a service call, when something didn’t seem right with the homeowner, Steven Sweeter.

I got to the house and was talking to the customer and he just kind of collapsed. With some quick thinking I was able to call 9-1-1 to get him some help.

Sweeter had suffered a stroke and was taken to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.

Sweeter’s wife, Cheryl Sweeter says she was working when her phone rang and instantly knew something wasn't right.

I was walking past my phone at work and it was ringing. I answered it and the voice said they were from St. Cloud Hospital, and I immediately knew something was wrong with my husband.

Sweeter says the stroke also cause the right side of his body to become paralyzed.

Sweeter says when Harlander returned to her home the next day to finish the job he intended to start, she couldn’t find the words to express her gratitude.

He was meant to be there at that moment. This wasn't a coincidence, this was meant to be. Someone was watching out for us.

Sweeter says he is currently in the rehabilitation unit at the hospital working towards recovery. She says while her husband has a long road ahead, the outcome could have been much worse.

As for Harlander, he says it’s a moment he won’t soon forget.