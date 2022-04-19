Rosemary Capko, 85, Little Falls/Flensburg

August 30, 1936 - April 17, 2022

Rosemary Capko, 85 year old resident of Little Falls/Flensburg area died Sunday, April 17 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 10:30 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating.

The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, April 22 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, April 23 all visitation times will be held at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.