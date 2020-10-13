Ronald “Ron” Anthony Tschida, 82, Little Falls

December 23, 1937 - October 7, 2020

Ronald “Ron” Anthony Tschida, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Ron was born on December 23, 1937 in Freedhem, Minnesota to Frank and Albertha (Tretter) Tschida.

Ron attended country school and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955. Ron married Eleanor “Ellie” Johnson on September 27, 1958 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Their union was blessed with four sons, Jeff, Chuck, John and Bill.

Over the years, Ron was employed at Meyer’s Body Shop, Bares Hardware, MetalCraft, and Ballou Plumbing & Heating. He was a part time officer for the Little Falls Police Department and was a member of the Little Falls Police Reserve.

Ron was active in softball and baseball both as a player and a manager of the Ft. Ripley Rebels team. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an active member and past president of the Little Falls Rifle & Pistol Club and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Ron was a lifelong reader, especially a good western, war history, or any hunting and fishing magazine or book. He scoured garage sales and auctions looking for fishing and hunting items. Ron was an avid gun collector, reloaded shells, shot trap and sporting clays.

Ron and Ellie traveled extensively, taking road trips through 48 states, making sure to hit every back road possible. Their favorite trips were a five-week driving trip through Alaska and going to Hawaii.

Ron’s grandchildren brought a smile to his face. He loved taking them to the Dairy Queen and out to eat. He would attend as many school events as possible, sitting in his reserved front row seat. In quiet times he watched the birds from the kitchen window.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ellie; children, Jeff (Deb) of Little Falls, John (Beckie) of Royalton and Bill of Little Falls; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Albertha Tschida; son, Chuck; and his brother, Orville.