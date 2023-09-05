Roman Beam, 84, Royalton

November 22, 1938 - September 3, 2023

attachment-Roman Beam loading...

Roman Beam, 84-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, died Sunday, September 3 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 8 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 8:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church.

Roman Beam was born on November 22, 1938 in North Prairie, MN to the late John and Anna (Sobania) Beam. On September 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kathy Fussy. The couple lived on a farm five miles north of Royalton and had three sons, Jim, Ron and Rick. Roman worked as a carpenter, bus driver for Royalton School District and farmed all his adult life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Ranger, baking, cooking, playing cards and Farkle, telling stories and sharing a good joke. He treasured his time spent with the guys going to Jordie’s Cafe. Roman and Kathy enjoyed listening to Country Music in Sandstone, MN.

He volunteered at Crane Meadows National Wild Life Refuge for 30 years, St. Otto's Care Center for 20 years, he taught fire arm safety for 30 years and was a local fire warden for 35 years. Roman attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jim (Brenda) Beam of Rice, Ron (Jeanne) Beam of Little Falls, and Rick Beam of Little Falls; grandchildren, Kayla (Jason) Lashinski, Darick (Angelica), Peter, Sam (Alexis) , Anna, Adam and MacKenzie Beam; two great-grandchildren, Leona and Emma Lashinski; sister, Helen Thompson of Sartell and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; wife, Kathy (Fussy) Beam; brother, Alois Beam; sisters, Rita Hammerel, Alma Novitski, Rosalie Beam and his beloved yellow lab, Mandy.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Roman.