Rollover On Snow, Ice Covered Road Sends 3 to Hospital
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A snow and ice-covered road may be at least partially to blame for a Stearns County crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud.
Fifty-six-year-old Sonya Steiger of Paynesville was driving west when her vehicle left the road and rolled into the ditch.
Steiger and her two passengers, 35-year-old Michael Cull of Paynesville and 58-year-old Troy Steiger of Pahrump, Nevada, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
