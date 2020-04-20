Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56, Bowlus

October 28, 1963 - April 19, 2020

Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus died April 19th at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family grave side service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in North Prairie. A public Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date after the COVID-19 restriction are lifted. Please check back to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service web site for updates.

Rollie was born October 28, 1963 in Minneapolis to the late George and Beata (Winkler) Trettel. He graduated from Royalton High School with the class of 1981. He received his Associate of Applied Science in Microcomputer Support & Network Admin in December 1999. Rollie was married to Mardelle Thomalla on May 10th, 1986 at the Holy Cross Church in North Prairie. They made their home in Bowlus, MN. He worked construction from 1981-1989, Fingerhut from 1989-1997, St Cloud Technical College Fire & EMS from 1997-2000 and the St Cloud Times in the IT Dept from 2000-2005. Rollie joined the St Cloud Financial Credit Union in 2005 working as the Network Administrator, Manager of IT and currently working as the Director of IT & Facilities. He enjoyed many outdoor sportsman activities including, spearing, ice fishing, hunting and summer fishing with the family. Rollie and Mardelle enjoyed traveling across the US and Canada on motorcycle. Typically traveling 12,000 – 15,000 miles per year without an exact destination in mind – just wherever the road took them. He loved cooking for family and friends, spending time at the lake and evening walks with Mardelle. Above all else he loved time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a former member of the Bowlus Volunteer Fire Dept and Bowlus First Response Team.

Rollie is survived by his wife Mardelle of Bowlus; children, Tyler (Heather) Trettel of Sauk Rapids, Adam (Noel) Trettel of Rice, Bethany (Steven) Dalen of Rice; siblings, George (Terri) Trettel of Bowlus, Donald (Tanya) Trettel of Upsala, Lorrie Bucher of Switzerland and 7 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Beata Trettel.