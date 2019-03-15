Roger Schmidt, 79, Alexandria (formerly of Little Falls)

April 2, 1939 - March 14, 2019

Roger Schmidt, 79 year old resident of Alexandria formerly of Little Falls died Thursday, March 14 at Bethany on the Lake in Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Randall with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A,M until the hour of the service on Saturday at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. A full and complete notice will follow.