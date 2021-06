September 24, 1954 - June 1, 2021

Roger Lindquist, 66-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on June 1 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 1:30 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Pastor Dennis Campbell officiating.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M. Saturday before the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls.