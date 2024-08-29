ROCORI Looking For Return Trip to U.S. Bank Stadium

The ROCORI football team lost in the Class 4-A State Championship game to Hutchinson in 2023. ROCORI head coach James Herberg joined me on WJON to preview the 2024 Spartans. Herberg recalls how resilient the 2023 team was overcoming challenges in advancing to the Prep Bowl. The Spartans lost just 2 regular season games last season including Detroit Lakes week 1 (27-25) and Becker week 6 (20-0).

Herberg says it will be tough to replace last year's leaders but with the experience they have returning he expects those experienced players to take on leadership roles this year. He is confident the senior leaders will help bring the young guys along.

Key returnees for ROCORI include receiver/defensive back Grant Tylutki, lineman Laklen Vogel, and center Jack Faber. Herberg expects the junior class to contribute quite a bit too including receiver/defensive back Caleb Maddox, and tight end/defensive end Brody Woods. ROCORI has 18 seniors and good participation from the freshmen class through the junior class.

ROCORI football has been known in recent years for blonde mullets from the players and sometimes coaching staff. Herberg says they are planning a unique look but it will remain a secret until Friday. He says it isn't a repeat.

ROCORI 2024 Schedule

August 30 at Detroit Lakes, 7pm

September 6 vs. Minneapolis North, 7pm

September 13 at Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7pm

September 20 vs. Hutchinson, 6pm

September 27 at Willmar, 7pm

October 4 vs. Becker, 7pm

October 11 vs. Academy of Holy Angels, 7pm

October 16 at Orono, 7pm

ROCORI Depth Chart

Offense

QB – Max Fredin

RB – Dylan Thompson

WR – Grant Tylutki

WR – Matthias Nierenhausen

WR – Caleb Maddox

TE – Aaron Baisley/Kyle Honer/Luke Zimmer/Brody Woods

LT – Gavin Reinhardt

LG – Laklen Vogel

C – Jack Faber

RG – Rhys Nielsen

RT – Anthony Miller

Defense

DE – Brody Woods

DT – Isaac Arms

DT – Laklen Vogel

DE – Dominick Zeimetz

LB – Aaron Baisley

LB – Will Zimmer

LB – Kyle Honer

DB – Grant Tylutki

DB – Weston Guggenberger/Jackson Viemeister

DB – Saul Enz

DB – Caleb Maddox

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with ROCORI head coach James Herberg, it is available below.