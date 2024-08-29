ROCORI Looking For Return Trip to U.S. Bank Stadium
The ROCORI football team lost in the Class 4-A State Championship game to Hutchinson in 2023. ROCORI head coach James Herberg joined me on WJON to preview the 2024 Spartans. Herberg recalls how resilient the 2023 team was overcoming challenges in advancing to the Prep Bowl. The Spartans lost just 2 regular season games last season including Detroit Lakes week 1 (27-25) and Becker week 6 (20-0).
Herberg says it will be tough to replace last year's leaders but with the experience they have returning he expects those experienced players to take on leadership roles this year. He is confident the senior leaders will help bring the young guys along.
Key returnees for ROCORI include receiver/defensive back Grant Tylutki, lineman Laklen Vogel, and center Jack Faber. Herberg expects the junior class to contribute quite a bit too including receiver/defensive back Caleb Maddox, and tight end/defensive end Brody Woods. ROCORI has 18 seniors and good participation from the freshmen class through the junior class.
ROCORI football has been known in recent years for blonde mullets from the players and sometimes coaching staff. Herberg says they are planning a unique look but it will remain a secret until Friday. He says it isn't a repeat.
ROCORI 2024 Schedule
August 30 at Detroit Lakes, 7pm
September 6 vs. Minneapolis North, 7pm
September 13 at Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7pm
September 20 vs. Hutchinson, 6pm
September 27 at Willmar, 7pm
October 4 vs. Becker, 7pm
October 11 vs. Academy of Holy Angels, 7pm
October 16 at Orono, 7pm
ROCORI Depth Chart
Offense
QB – Max Fredin
RB – Dylan Thompson
WR – Grant Tylutki
WR – Matthias Nierenhausen
WR – Caleb Maddox
TE – Aaron Baisley/Kyle Honer/Luke Zimmer/Brody Woods
LT – Gavin Reinhardt
LG – Laklen Vogel
C – Jack Faber
RG – Rhys Nielsen
RT – Anthony Miller
Defense
DE – Brody Woods
DT – Isaac Arms
DT – Laklen Vogel
DE – Dominick Zeimetz
LB – Aaron Baisley
LB – Will Zimmer
LB – Kyle Honer
DB – Grant Tylutki
DB – Weston Guggenberger/Jackson Viemeister
DB – Saul Enz
DB – Caleb Maddox
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with ROCORI head coach James Herberg, it is available below.