Rockville City Council Approves New Public Works Facility

ROCKVILLE -- The Rockville City Council has approved building their first public works facility during Wednesday night's meeting.

Council member Bill Becker says the old fire hall no longer meets their needs due to a lack of work space and storage, which is what ultimately led to the council's decision.

Get our free mobile app

Becker says dirt work has already begun on the new 9,000 square-foot facility (150x60). The building will be located next to their current fire station off of Highway 23.

Becker says the total cost for the project is roughly $500,000.

If all goes well they hope to begin construction either later this fall or next spring.