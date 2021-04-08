Rochester Woman Charged in Attack on U.S. Capitol
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- FBI agents arrested a Rochester woman on charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Victoria White is expected to make her first appearance in federal court later Thursday.
The details of the charges against the 39-year-old White have been sealed.
The Capitol insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and about 138 other officers injured.
White is the second Minnesotan to be charged in the attack. Last month, federal prosecutors charged 31-year-old Jordan Stotts, of Moorhead, with trespassing and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both federal misdemeanors.
