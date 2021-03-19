Get our free mobile app

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are looking for a suspect following a shooting Friday evening at a northwest apartment complex.

Police say officers responded around 7:30 PMto reports of gunfire at the Village at Essex Apartments along 41st Street Northwest. Upon their arrival, they found a man in his 50s, who was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what was described as a non-life threatened gunshot wound to his leg.

A spokesman says the shooting occurred during an argument between a juvenile male and his father. Police say it's believed they are father and son.

News Update: Police Chase Involving Stolen Squad Near Treasure Island Resort

134-Year-Old Stewartville Home Has a Secret Room When you read the description for this 134-year-old Stewartville home for sale, you don't see anything about a secret room...so that's why I called it a 'secret room'...no one would suspect it is there, not one would know to go looking for it, but boom! There it is.

Presented by Ryan Queensland with Land Resource Management and Realty Inc.

.