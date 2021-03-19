Rochester Police Investigating Shooting at Village Essex Apartments

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are looking for a suspect following a shooting Friday evening at a northwest apartment complex.

Police say officers responded around 7:30 PMto reports of gunfire at the Village at Essex Apartments along 41st Street Northwest. Upon their arrival, they found a man in his 50s, who was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what was described as a non-life threatened gunshot wound to his leg.

A spokesman says the shooting occurred during an argument between a juvenile male and his father.  Police say it's believed they are father and son.

