Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Porn Via Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS – A Rochester man pleaded guilty Tuesday to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

According to court documents, between November 8, 2020, and January 8, 2021, 26-year-old Arkady Pichurin sexually exploited a minor who was between the ages of nine and 10 years old at the time.

Pichurin, who contacted the minor using a variety of instant messaging and texting services, including Snapchat, lied about his age and identity to carry out his sexual exploitation of the minor.

Pichurin admitted to using similar tactics to sexually exploit and produce pornographic images and videos of more than twenty minors.

Pichurin is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2022.

