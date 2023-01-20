Rochester Drug Pusher Going to Prison

ROCHESTER (WJON News) - A Rochester area drug dealer will spend more than 16 years behind bars.

Officials say 41-year-old Erick Thomas was a large-scale heroin and meth dealer in the Rochester area. In August 2020, officers executed a search warrant on Thomas’s home and found: 4.135 grams of heroin, 1.467 kilograms of methamphetamine, four loaded handguns, an AR-15 rifle, drug-cutting materials, digital scales, and a brick press. In addition, officials found $68, 740 in cash in a package addressed to Thomas at an address in California.

Thomas pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine in August of 2022.

Thomas was sentenced to 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.