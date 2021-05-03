Robert “Bob” Oldakowski, 92, Buckman

October 7, 1928 - April 30, 2021

Robert "Bob" Oldakowski, age 92 of Buckman passed away on April 30, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice Home in St. Augusta. A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Michael's Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Michael's Church in Buckman and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Bob was born October 7, 1928 in Little Falls to Peter and Helen (Lempka) Oldakowski. He graduated from Little Falls High school. Bob met the love of his life, Dorothy Lanners and the couple married on May 25, 1954 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in St. Leo, MN. Together they raised seven children. Bob owned and operated his farm for over 40 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending a lot of time hunting and fishing with family and friends. Bob enjoyed making maple syrup, playing cards and family favorite "the board game". He was a former member of the Buckman City council and an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Aid. Bob will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy; sons, Paul (Diane) of Royalton, Gordon of Royalton, Jeff (Sue) of Sauk Rapids, Dan (Dee) of Royalton, Greg (Anne) of Wadena; daughters, Ruth (Gregg) Polinder of Lakeville, Mary Jo Oldakowski of Shoreview; brothers, Mark of Cushing, Maurice of Grand Rapids; sisters, Philomen Salser and Ramona Mack both of Washington D.C.; 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ervan; sister, Donna Baum; three infant children; sister in law, Joanne Oldakowski; brothers in law, Bill Baum, Chuck Salser and Ralph Mack.

The Oldakowski family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the CHI Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice team for the kind care and support Bob had received.