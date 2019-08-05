Robert A. Merdan, 64, Collegeville

April 22, 1955 - August 3, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Abbey and University Church in Collegeville for Robert A. Merdan, age 64 of Collegeville who passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Collegeville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the parish center in Collegeville and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

Bob was born April 22, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Andrew and Frances (Reisinger) Merdan. He was a 1973 graduate of St. Cloud Apollo High School and later graduated from Pipestone Technical College with a degree in Lumber Yard Management. Bob was employed for 20 years by Northwestern Supply Company in Waite Park. He married Kay Bennington on December 31, 1992 at their home in Collegeville. For the past 19 years he along with his wife Kay owned Merdan Foster Care where they cared for adults with disabilities. Bob also worked part-time at Albany Chrysler Center. He was a member of the Muscle Car Mafia and the Backroad Cruisers.

Bob enjoyed making car runs for Albany Chrysler, car shows and car club events. He spent countless hours restoring and improving his 1966 Dodge Charger which he’s owned since high school along with his newest toy, a one of one 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T. Bob and Kay liked watching the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and the Wild. Bob loved spending time outdoors, maintaining The Farm, gardening and deer hunting. He found pleasure in feeding and watching the wildlife, especially birds. Above all Bob enjoyed numerous family gatherings surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Erling (Julia) Wilkinson of Alpharetta, Georgia, Chad (Sarah) Merdan of St. Joseph, Lisa (Ross) Corrigan of Clearwater, Valerie (Rick) Zabloski of St. Joseph, Adam Schroeder of Clearwater, Andrew Merdan of Rice, Mathew Kestner of St. Joseph and Paris (Randy Klein) Merdan of Collegeville; 15 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Chuck (Sandy) of Avon, Lillian Edelbrock of Sauk Rapids, Betty Lipinski of Hewitt, Marlene Thielman of Cold Spring, Lenny (Janet) of Albany, Nell (Roger) Bechtold of Richmond, Marita (Don) Schwinghammer of Collegeville and Imelda (Don) Allen of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Carol Koltes and Judy Koska.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.