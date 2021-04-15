Road Construction to Shut Down State Street in Grey Eagle
GREY EAGLE -- The main road through Grey Eagle will be closed for up to six weeks while the town replaces the sanitary sewer lines.
Highway 287 will be closed from Todd County Road 98 on the west end to Maple Street on the east end starting April 26th.
The closure will require a seven-mile detour via County Road 98 to County Road 2 to Highway 28 and ultimately onto South Maple Street.
Local access will remain open, but you're encouraged to consider side streets, alleys, or back entrances until the lanes reopen in early June.
